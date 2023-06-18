Thanks above all to the very difficult weather conditions, the crazy qualifying of the Canadian Grand Prix gave the public fun and uncertainty, and big headaches for the teams, intent on deciphering the continuous evolution of the weather situation and the track. The most complex fraction was undoubtedly the Q2. The track had, in fact, much of the trajectory already drybut with still some wetter areas and the radar predicted the arrival of a heavy downpour within minutes. There soft rubber dry was the best performance for the track in those conditions, but, with the temperature of the tyrewarmers reduced to 70 degrees, bringing that compound into the right window it would have required more than one lap on a track at just 15 degrees. So there was a risk of not have time to score a timed lap before the new arrival of the rain, and for this all cars (except one) are still on the track with intermediate rubber. Almost everyone’s plan was simple enough to guess: to set a time with that tire, and then return to the pits and switch to dry tires. Entering the track directly with slicks presented, however, some unknowns. For example, the need for a few laps to bring them up to temperature risked not allowing the driver to record any competitive time before the expected downpour arrived. To this they added the risks of yellow or red flags, which is very likely with a track that is not yet completely dry. The only pilot to try his luck was Alex Albon with Williamswho, however, had little chance of entering Q3 on the same strategy as the others, which is why the gamble in that case it seems understandable.

Leclerc asks to switch to slicks but the box refuses

During the preparation lap Charles Leclerc he opened up on the radio more than once signaling his box that the track was dry and that the best tire for those conditions was the softbut from the box it arrived a refusal to stop with the explicit request of mark a timed time with the intermediate tyre before moving on to slicks. As conservative as the choice was, the Ferrari wall was carrying on the same plan as all other teams. Leclerc’s time on the intermediate tyre, 1:20.615, is not exceptional, also son of an SF23 which proved to be fast in either dry or very wet track conditions, but definitely more in trouble to manage tire temperatures in a mixed situation like the one on the track at that moment. In fact Sainz does not score a good time in turn, a tenth and a half higher than that of the Monegasque. Only at this point the tires of Albon, who had been running since the beginning of the session with the softs, they start working and the Thai driver sets the absolute best time. All the riders then stop to switch to soft, including the two Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz, while the two Mercedes, the two Aston Martins and the Haas of Keving Magnussen choose to remain on intermediate tyres. Alonso, Hamilton and Russell, in their umpteenth lap on the intermediate tyre, improve further while the laps of all the drivers who had mounted the soft tire start. Of those in the “phase” that starts running on soft rubber, Leclerc is not among the last, but he still has teammate Sainz behind him, as well as Piastri, Ocon and Hulkenberg.



Meanwhile it starts to rain. The first lap is very slow for Leclerc, in 1:21.895, with the tires still not up to temperature, but already in this situation Sainz does better even 1 and a half seconds, with 1:20.398, time that already would have been enough to pass the cut. The second lap should be the “good” one for Leclerc. The Monegasque arrives at the end of the third sector on the tenth compared to Lewis Hamilton’s time with the intermediate tyre, the one to beat to enter Q3. At the last braking, however, Leclerc makes a mistake and goes long, cutting the chicane, however throwing himself back on the track without following the prepared road and for this he also receives a black and white flag. Behind him Sainz clocks a good 1:19.856 which puts him on the safe side in Q3, and Ocon, Hulkenberg and Piastri also improve (all behind Leclerc) granting everyone access to the next portion of the session. They tell Leclerc via radio that he has to keep pushing but the tires are badly prepared after the blockage, the track starts to get more wet in the first two sectors and improving becomes more and more complicated. In the end a real downpour arrives and, despite a further attempt with the intermediate tyre, the Monegasque has to give up and is eliminated from Q2. After so many occasions in which Leclerc had had decidedly moderate words towards the team, on this occasion the Monegasque was quite hard initially in interviews, but, in our opinion, this time not particularly right. In fact, it is true that Leclerc had asked for the soft tire right away, seeing the track dry, a choice which, in hindsight, he would certainly have paid off. But it is also true that Ferrari didn’t do anything different from everyone else, including Sainz, who Leclerc wasn’t the last on the track and that he had more than one lap available with the soft tyre which, however, is the driver who was unable to take advantage, especially the most important one, which finished with a long run at the last chicane. The decision to record a time on intermediate, especially with the information of the moment, has always appeared reasonable, an opinion supported by the fact that it was the path taken by all the teams except Williams, which however was free to bet having nothing to LOSE. In general, however, this choice was not the factor that prevented access to Q3, as the Monegasque then had his chances, this time however not exploited properly, with Sainz behind him who managed instead to place, on equal terms, two turns sufficient to pass the cut.

In Ferrari the driver-wall communication needs to be improved

These are the facts, and allowing us some interpretation, the impression is that there is to be improved above all on the pilot-wall communication front also for how certain things are presented: Xavier Marcos’s response to Leclerc’s request to stop was “Verstappen stayed out”, which, as can be perceived from the tone of voice, leaves the Ferrari driver (rightly) quite perplexed. The impression is that Leclerc is also from here unnerved, together with a car that struggled a little more in mixed conditions and was no longer able to express itself as we have seen it do so many times. However, if we have often harshly criticized Ferrari’s strategic decisions, this time the wall did a good job absolutely normallike the others, an aspect that, we increasingly have the impression, is the work of Vasseur managementwhich,, apparently asks for don’t invent anythingbut to do like the others to eliminate as many variables as possible from performance evaluations.

In the meantime Verstappen he continues to show off his talent, with yet another pole position, despite the weather conditions. A certainty always and in any case. The race will probably live on the fight between Alonso and the Mercedes and of the attempt to Ferrari comeback. Both interesting topics.