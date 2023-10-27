Weekend to forget

The weekend in Austin was certainly not memorable for Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque, who had taken pole position for the United States GP in Friday’s qualifying, then only reached the finish line sixth in Sunday’s race. A negative result that only anticipated the insult of disqualification, which came due to irregularities found in the height of the bottom of his SF-23.

Special experience

At the beginning of the three days in Texas, however, Leclerc was the protagonist of a spectacular event on the track, transforming himself into an exceptional driver for the famous director Michael Mann. The 80-year-old from Chicago, considered one of the masters of American action cinema and creator of some masterpieces such as Heat – The challenge And Collateral, was able to enjoy a tour of COTA accompanied by the Monegasque talent.

Legendary director @MichaelMann will see his biographical @FerrariMovie launch later this year So it’s only right he gets some first-hand experience with one of their modern-day cars and heroes! ❤️#F1 @neonrated @pirellisport pic.twitter.com/Ungsf9X9ck — Formula 1 (@F1) October 27, 2023

The link between Mann and the Ferrari legend should not be underestimated. In fact, the American is the director of the highly anticipated film which will be released in Italy on December 14th and which has the founder of the Cavallino as its protagonist, Enzo Ferrari, which will be played by actor Adam Driver. Leclerc’s experience alongside Leclerc certainly did not leave Mann indifferent who, at the end of the agreed lap, asked the #16 from Maranello if it was possible to “BIS”, sparking laughter from the native of the Principality.