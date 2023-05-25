Leclerc-Hamilton, so many compliments at the conference

Those who organize the Formula 1 press conferences do not do it by chance, but always try to create the occasion for the headlines. It takes a lot of effort to believe that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc happened to end up in the same group of drivers at the press conference in Monte-Carlo, because the topic of the week was undoubtedly the indiscretion about a possible passage of the British to Ferrari.

The two exchanged many compliments, as expected. Leclerc a little more embarrassed, Hamilton much more determined in branding the market bomb launched by Daily Mail as the chatter of people who were “bored”. Indeed, the seven-time world champion admitted that the negotiations with Mercedes are almost over.

Leclerc’s words

As is natural, the questions in the press room focused more on the market than on the track: “I’m curious to see how that goes, though Red Bull is the fastest“, the Monegasque began, speaking of the GP. Then a comment about Hamilton: “I’m always looking for a fast teammate, we love being in the fight against the best, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have a fast teammate right now. I’m not the one who has to make the choice, Lewis is such an incredible driver that I think anyone would be happy to have him as a teammate also to learn from him. However I am happy with the current situation and I am happy with Carlos“.

Hamilton’s answer

“Thanks to Charles for the nice words he said about me“, these are the words of Hamilton. “When you are in negotiations there is always speculation, and it remains so until you hear words from me. There’s one person in this room who wrote it, I think, because he got bored last weekend and decided to write it. We are almost at the end of the negotiationsand luckily I have a team that focuses on this, whereas in the past I was negotiating on my own“.