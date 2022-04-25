The highlight of the Imola race, at least as regards the battle between Ferrari and Red Bull at the top of the two world classifications, was undoubtedly themistake made by Charles Leclerc at the Variante Alta. The Monegasque driver at that moment – just ten laps from the end of the race – was quietly third and was trying in every way to undermine the second position occupied by Sergio Perez. By tackling the curb too aggressively, however, the world leader lost control of his F1-75, spinning, crashing into the protective barriers and damaging the front wing.

Leclerc was then forced to return to the pits, sliding back to ninth place. From here he set up a mini-comeback that allowed him to cross the finish line in sixth place, partially limiting the loss of points. After the race, the F1 cameras lingered a lot on the chat that took place in the rear podium among the top three: Verstappen, Perez And Lando Norris, the main beneficiary of Leclerc’s mistake. The images on the screen alongside them showed the Ferrari driver just off the track and the three found themselves analyzing the episode among themselves. A very interesting chat that we tried to reconstruct line by line.

Perez: “Did he damage his wing?”

Norris: “Yes, then he returned to the pits”.

Perez: “Look how much it was on the tablet, guys”.

Verstappen: “Yup”.

Norris: “It took too much curb. In the end, I no longer took any curbs “.

Perez: “But he managed to continue, didn’t he?”.

Verstappen: “He went to the pits. Look, the front wing is a bit damaged ”.

Norris: “He should have continued. He would probably have been faster than me anyway ”.

Verstappen: “Yeah, I don’t know what the tires were like though, to be honest.”