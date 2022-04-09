If in Jeddah he had been too conservative, losing pole to Perez at the last minute, in Melbourne Charles Leclerc he squeezed all of himself by tearing up Red Bull rivals. A fundamental departure for the Monegasque in the Australian Grand Prix, in the economy of an increasingly tense fight against Verstappen in which the random variables proved to be many and unpredictable.

“Today we did something special, I’m really happy with the last lap – began the Ferrari driver – We needed to give 200% in Q3 and that’s what I did. I didn’t keep anything in my pocket this time and in the end the lap went very well. It wasn’t easy: the main problem is porpoising, we need to focus on this now even if we can’t change anything for tomorrow’s race. I will eat little and we will see how it goes “.

Unlike in the past, now the hot joy via radio is always very containedwith the mind already projected to the race and on making as many points as possible: “I have changed in a linear way, without upheavals between last year and now. In 2021 it was much more difficult to show when I was doing something special, while the mistakes were immediately in the sunlight. This year is easier from this point of view: I am more comfortable fighting for these positions. I am very happy for the pole position but I am also aware that unfortunately there is not even a point for the pole. We have to do the work tomorrow “.

Finally a thought for teammate Carlos Sainzcondemned by bad luck and a technical problem in the pits in ninth position: “Obviously it’s a shame for Carlos. He had the right pace all weekend. Having two cars together in front is always better, but I concentrate on myself, I’ll try to make a gap at the beginning and we’ll see later ”.