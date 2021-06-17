Charles Leclerc is preparing to take part in the 2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix after taking fourth place at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2 weeks ago on the Baku city track. He will do it with a very special helmet.

His helmet, in fact, will not have the usual colors that have distinguished him until now, during his career in Formula 1. It will have a livery known to few, but which has meant and still means a lot to him.

These are the colors and design used in the first helmet of his career, that of his karting debut, which took place 19 years ago. The Monegasque himself told the reason for this solution with a tweet that appeared this afternoon on his official page of the social network.

“After 19 years I’m going back to the design of my first helmet, when I started kart racing a few kilometers from Paul Ricard. I remember when I drew the Spider Man-style livery after seeing it on TV and tried to re-propose the spider web. I have many memories of that part of my life, it will be special to wear that helmet again. “

Leclerc himself also underlined how Paul Ricard can be considered by him as a second home race, given the many times he has raced in karts a few kilometers from the transalpine track.

“I feel this almost like a home race. I started karting just 45 minutes from here. I still remember exactly when I did these first laps, where I fell in love with racing. So it’s special to be here.”

As mentioned by Leclerc, the helmet – on a yellow base – shows a design that resembles a spider’s web created by red and silver threads. On the sides, Charles’ race number, 16, and the blue cap that detaches from the warm colors of the central part of the helmet.