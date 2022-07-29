Self-confidence is a fundamental quality for a Formula 1 driver and certainly not a feature that is lacking in Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque of Ferrari, who appeared disappointed and disenchanted after the mistake made in the Paul Ricard race that made a possible victory slip out of his hands, returned to Hungary more combative than ever. His team principal, Mattia Binottoafter the French debacle he had tried to motivate him, underlining how the Maranello team would arrive in Budapest as a favorite and inviting the team to look for a double at all costs that would allow them to maximize the recovery of points over Max Verstappen.

But the number one on the red wall had also gone further, underlining how in his opinion it was not impossible to imagine a Ferrari capable of winning all races from now to the end of the championship, thus reopening a contest that now seems to be closed in favor of the reigning world champion, with an advantage in the general classification of 63 points. In an article published here on FormulaPassion.it we explained how, on an arithmetic level, also an en plein of ten consecutive victories may not guarantee Leclerc the title. In fact, if Verstappen were to always finish second, conquering even nine fastest laps, he would still be the champion. The red # 16, however, speaking with the journalists present in Hungary, wanted to overturn the reasoning.

“Maybe people will think I’m crazy, but from reading the statistics I know that if I win every race and Max finishes second without doing the fastest laps we can still win the championship. I read it on Twitter – Leclerc told speaking on French TV Canal + – now I just have to win all the remaining races. It will not be easy but this is the spirit we must have, otherwise I would stay at home. What motivates me in F1 is winning, so I’ll believe it until the end “. Tornado on the mistake of seven days ago, Leclerc denied that it was due to the excessive pressure placed on him ‘at a distance’ by Verstappen. “The real pressure was when I had Max behind me – he pointed out – on lap 18 he opted for a strategy that was not too optimal and I started to push, concentrate on my race. When you go to the limit you can make mistakes. I exaggerated, that’s all “he concluded.