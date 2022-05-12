This year’s world championship had opened with a double win Ferrari in Bahrain, with the Maranello team galvanized by the great return to victory with Charles Leclerc. A push that, in addition to confirming the good impressions that emerged in the pre-season tests, had also borne fruit in Australia, then appeased by the two consecutive successes of Max Verstappen in Imola and Miami. The reigning Dutch champion – previously the author of another victory in Saudi Arabia, but forced to retire twice in Sakhir and Melbourne – has in fact managed to make the most of the efficiency of the updates of his team on the RB18, to the point of generating the first concerns at Ferrari about the direct confrontation with the Anglo-Austrian house, especially as regards the top speed.

An evident increase in performance, therefore, recognized primarily by Leclerc, who does not, however, evaluate the development of Red Bull with excessive anxiety in view of the next GPs: “There are no worries – Ferrari number 16 explained – sure, they have improved, but I think we all expected it. They are a very strong team and we are aware of that, so it’s no surprise. However, I have trust in my team, and I’m sure we’ll have some updates that will bring us back to the top. In any case we are working well, as happened in the last two years to get back to the top, so I hope these developments will help us challenge them again ”.

A step forward that Leclerc expects to ensure that the difficulties suffered in Miami are not repeated, where, after being overtaken by Verstappen in the early stages of the race, he was no longer able to remain in the Red Bull exhausts, not even after the Safety Car: “Honestly, right away after Safety I thought there would be an opportunity to attack – has explained – but of course there was no DRS, and that made life a bit difficult for us. Apart from that, I think it was pretty clear on the mediums that they were stronger, while on the hard I knew we had the pace to challenge them but, with the gap after the stint in the medium, I knew it would be very difficult to recover. However – he concluded – with the Safety Car I believed it for two or three laps. After that, once the DRS was activated, Max got better and better ”.