by SIMONE PELUSO

“Charles already has a lot to do in Formula 1 and we must not distract him”. So John Elkann, on the sidelines of the 24 Hours of Le Mans won by Ferrari, he had skidded on one possible presence of Leclerc competing in the French classic.

During the weekend in Barcelona, ​​however, the Monegasque returned to the topic stimulated by journalists on his relationship with one of the three winners of 2024, Anthony Fire.

“I don’t know when I will have the chance to race at Le Mans, but my dream team would be with my younger brother Arthur and Antonio, because we have a lot in common with Antonio.”

“We grew up together in the Ferrari Drivers Academy and have a very similar history, so we are very close. I followed the race from home and I was also moved. It is the second time it has happened in my life, to be moved by someone else’s race: the first was for my brother Arthur. Antonio made me move and I was very happy for him and for Ferrari.” Leclerc concluded.