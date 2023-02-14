The hopes of Ferrari fans to return to the roof of the Formula 1 world also pass by Charles Leclerc, who with the Reds in his still young career won 5 wins, 18 pole positions and a total of 24 podiums. In the early stages of last season, the Monte Carlo driver gave the sensation of really being able to fight for the world championship, before undergoing the decisive return of Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

However, Leclerc managed to conquer second place in the standings, coming ahead of Sergio Perez, and therefore he can do nothing but aim for the world title, perhaps as early as 2023 and from the SF-23 presented this morning in Maranello. The crystalline talent is there and the rider is determined to further smooth out the small imperfections that have sometimes seen him as a negative protagonist last year. Below are the statements made by Charles Leclerc immediately after his first outing behind the wheel of the SF-23which the Monegasque had the honor of testing first on his home track at Fiorano.

“The new car immediately gave me a good feeling – began the Monegasque, who completed two laps of the circuit before leaving the new red racing car in the hands of Carlos Sainz – the first kilometers were special. Everything went smoothly. Obviously having driven for only two laps it is difficult to go into detail. But I have already given the first indications to the engineers via radiowhile I was in the car. The car was fine, it was smooth. All went well. Having the stands full here at Fiorano with all the fans is fantastic. Seeing them here on this day is really very beautiful. Something like this can’t happen in any other team. This is why Ferrari is so special. Thanks to the fans who push us in good times and especially in bad times. I hope this season will be fantastic”. Words full of optimism and confidence that will certainly have pleased all the Cavallino fans.