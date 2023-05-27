Charles Leclerc arrived in Monte Carlo with the hope of obtaining an excellent result for his Ferrari, perhaps repeating the pole positions he collected in his home race in 2021 and 2022. qualification he put on an excellent performance, but was unable to do better than third place, 22 thousandths behind Fernando Alonso and 106 behind poleman Max Verstappen. But the result obtained is currently conditioned by the investigation into the Maranello standard bearer, summoned at 6 pm by the Commissioners for having obstructed McLaren’s Lando Norris.

During the last segment on Saturday, Q3, Leclerc found himself on the trajectory ahead of his British colleague inside the tunnelcausing a dangerous situation. Norris had to brake to avoid contact with the Monegasque, thus canceling his attempt. The Federation has put what happened under investigation and will comment on what happened in the next few minutes, with the concrete possibility of sanctioning Leclerc with three penalty positions on the starting grid.

Impeding, the words of Leclerc

TO Sky Sports the Ferrari driver recounted what happened like this: “I did everything to put myself on the left. The timing was difficult for me to manage and under the tunnel it wasn’t very clear in the mirrors. mi moved to the left as soon as i got the information, i know the timing wasn’t right, but i did everything i could. I explained to the commissioners. I did everything I could, but for the penalty I don’t know what will happen.

I honestly am happy because I had a difficult weekend in terms of the car, with the same problems as in Miami. In qualifying, however, we made some changes, I regained my feeling and everything went in the right direction. So this was positive, even if it cost us to get the lap together in Q3, but I’m happy with today’s work because with a difficult car to drive I did the best. If we start third with a race without problems for the others, we don’t have the pace to overtake everyone on the track, but it’s Monaco, and you never know what can happen. I believe that last year the winner started thirdso this makes me smile, but I don’t know if it will be possible to repeat it ”.