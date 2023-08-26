Hard day

The Dutch Grand Prix qualifying did not see Ferrari shine particularly and in particular Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque, who had already struggled in all the free practice sessions, showed once again great difficulties in keeping a bizarre SF-23 on track. The #16 from Maranello had huge problems especially in turn 1, running wide on several occasions in that stretch of track. After so many errors without consequences, however, the Ferrari driver paid for it all at once high total bill in Q3.

Lots of mistakes

In fact, in the decisive session for the conquest of pole position, the class of ’97 once again lost control of his single-seater, sliding into the barriers exiting Turn 8. An error caused by a continuous search for the limit that Leclerc has carried out despite a decidedly precarious confidence in the medium available to him. Leclerc, among other things, before the start of qualifying had seen both the power unit and the gearbox replaced on his car. A precautionary choice that did not cause him to incur a penalty; however, the situation could change if they were to be found now serious damage to his SF-23.

Radio Fury

It was already clear in Q1 that Leclerc’s mood wasn’t the best, when the Monegasque managed to avoid what would have been a sensational early elimination by just a handful of thousandths. After escaping the danger of having to leave in the rear, the bearer of the red was also vented hard with his own box wall, guilty of not having paid due attention to the traffic on the track. Speaking with his track engineer, Xavier Marcos, Leclerc clearly expressed his annoyance: “F**k, let’s focus on the traffic. Traffic is the most important thing. Timing is everything. It’s important. It’s the only priority we have. Let’s focus on this aspect and everything will be fine. Otherwise we will be out in Q2“.

Comeback operation

A prophecy that fortunately for the Monegasque and Ferrari did not come true, even if after the accident in Q3 Leclerc’s starting position will not be particularly good in any case. In fact, the idol of the Ferrari fans will start tomorrow’s race from ninth position, in the fifth row, alongside Logan Sargeant’s Williams, who also ended up against a wall during the final session. The hope for him is that tomorrow will allow him at least to attempt a comeback attempt in the race.