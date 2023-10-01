Leclerc promotes Vasseur

Part of Ferrari’s difficulties in 2022 concerned internal relations. The then team principal Mattia Binotto he never shone in communication, both within the team and outside, sometimes ending up widening the scope of the problems in a World Championship that started very well but gradually got out of hand. The strength of the images allows us to remember the famous finger of the Reggio engineer pointed at Charles Leclerc after the Silverstone race which rewarded Carlos Sainz but mocked the Monegasque, who could have recovered a few points against Max Verstappen. Not to mention those “We have to understand” overabundant and which exhausted the fans and some blue pencil errors in the management of the race weekend. The last one, in qualifying at Interlagos, actually led to the breakdown of the relationship between Leclerc and Binotto and the end of the marriage between Ferrari and its former team principal.

The post-Binotto in Ferrari is Frederic Vasseur, a person who certainly cares more with Leclerc. The Monegasque, in a long interview with The-Racenever mentions his former boss, but in some passages he indirectly shows resentment towards Binotto, praising Vasseur’s qualities.”not easy to find” in a team like Ferrari.

Leclerc’s words

“Fred has known me for a long time. I knew exactly what to expect when Fred arrived, I was aware of how good he was. Each person is different, and there has always been a special bond with him: he is good at motivating you and calming you down when you need it, too He has always been very direct with me“, these are the words of the Monegasque. “That’s exactly what I need: a person who scolds me when I’m not doing well and a person who tells me I’m doing well. It seems like a very simple thing, but when you come to Formula 1 and you’re a Ferrari driver, there aren’t many people who are so honest and it’s difficult to find them“.

https://www.formulapassion.it/motorsport/formula-1/leclerc-in-argento-non-ci-siamo-posti-obiettivi-sufficienti-ferrari-redbull

“It’s difficult to comment on Vasseur’s first months, because in such a big team it takes some time to get used to all the people and to understand how the environment works. But as soon as he felt comfortable, it went great. Naturally, at the beginning of the year he found himself with a difficult car to manage. So, it takes time to get back to the highest levels, but I have no doubt that with him we will succeed“, he concluded. “He’s always rational, he doesn’t give in to emotions, and that’s a good thing because it puts everything in the right perspective“.