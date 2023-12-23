The step for 2023

At the end of the 2022 season Charles Leclerc had obtained the title of vice-champion in Formula 1, equivalent to the best result ever achieved by the Monegasque in Circus in the general classification. From there, the goal of Ferrari to allow the Monegasque to improve the score of four successes was further strengthened with the design of the SF-23an assist to allow its drivers to complete the long-awaited and desired overtaking of Max Verstappen in the title fight by perfecting the problems encountered during the year.

Results against expectations

A dream which, however, turned into a real disappointment, as demonstrated by the results of most of the championship matches. While Sainz managed to at least become the only driver outside the Red Bull family to win a GP, Leclerc had to 'settle' for three 2nd place finishes, as well as three more third place finishes. All this therefore proved insufficient to launch the challenge to Red Bull, with the 'Red' which also suffered the mockery in the Constructors' standings, finishing just 3 points behind Mercedes.

A disappointing year

An unsatisfactory 2023 for Leclerc, who was very sincere in commenting on his feelings about the year just ended: “Honestly it was a disappointing season – he declared to the media – after last year We expected to get to this season to try to fighting for the championship already after the first race. We immediately understood how difficult it would be compared to Red Bull who had made a huge step forward, especially in terms of race pace. We have not taken the same step. So from then on, it was a little disappointing.”

What is missing

At Ferrari we are now experiencing a sort of déjà-vu, with the current ambitions very similar to those dating back to between 2022 and 2023. Looking back at the last championship, the Monegasque has also found positive elements, which could be a good starting point and a stimulus to complete the most ambitious work: “On the other hand, if you look only at this season – forgetting the last one – I think we have made a lot of progress over the course of the championship, which is positive and makes me confident for the future – he added – but there is a big gap to fill for the Red Bulls to catch up, so we will work hard during the winter break and we hope to come back stronger next year with a car capable of winning.”