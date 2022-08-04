Many were struck by the frankness with which Charles Leclerc he showed himself in front of journalists by admitting his mistakes, for example at Imola and at Paul Ricard. The 25-year-old from Monte Carlo never hid his feelings in front of the cameras and explained the process behind his approach to mistakes: “I am extremely hard on myself, I always deal with my mistakes. And for me it is more difficult when I make a mistake, compared to those of the team. Clearly we are a team and therefore we win and lose together“, He underlined in the long interview granted to BBCadding: “The process is always the same, which is to analyze what went wrong, in my case on a mental level. What prompted me at that moment to go beyond the limit and make the mistake. Talking about it is easy, but it is more difficult to fully understand what happens in your mind in those moments. I believe that this way of dealing with things is my strong point and it helps me to improve as a driver after every mistake ”.

Asked about the possibility of working with a sports psychologist, Leclerc told his own experience: “I don’t think a mental coach can help in analyzing mistakes, and in this I worked alone. It is part of everyone’s experience in the workplace. You react differently and this is my way, but mental training has given me a hand in other situations, such as getting the best out of the car or managing the pressure. In this it helps a lot“. At the precise question of the interviewer, he then highlighted: “Why do I admit mistakes? I honestly don’t understand why I should deny them. I don’t like wasting time making excuses, and doing it doesn’t get you any further“. Finally Leclerc talked about the possibility of being the leader of the team: “With experience I feel I have changed a lot, when I arrived in Ferrari there was Sebastian Vettel and therefore I could not feel the leader. He had been on the team for several years and for me it was a learning process. Now the situation is a bit different and I feel at home in the team. We work as a team, I hate to say “I”, I like to say “we”, to involve everyone because everyone can make a difference. I am very honest, even with the people who work with me when I make a mistake and for them it is the same thing. In this way we can learn quickly and this is what happens at Ferrari“, Concluded in the interview granted to Andrew Benson.