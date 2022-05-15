The curse of Monte Charles has struck again. The Ferrari driver since his debut in Formula 2 on the streets of his home track has never been able to see the checkered flag and today, on the occasion of an exhibition at the Grand Prix Monaco Historique at the wheel of the splendid 312 B3, he ended up in wall at the Rascasse.

Leclerc was delighting the large public who flocked to the circuit to admire real masterpieces that have written legendary pages of Formula 1.

When we reached the Rascasse hairpin, however, something did not go as planned. Leclerc arrived long and in setting the trajectory he lost the rear ending up hitting the rear of the Ferrari 312 B3 against the protective barriers.

In the impact, the rear wing and other parts of the bodywork were damaged, but Charles was able to get back on track and bring the car to the starting straight.

The accident that initially seemed due to a mistake by the Monegasque driver was actually caused by a technical problem. It was Leclerc himself, in fact, to affirm with a tweet how a brake failure caused the spin and the subsequent impact.

The curse has struck again. The wish for all the Ferrari fans, and for Charles himself, is that for this year bad luck has stopped haunting the Monegasque on his home track.