Charles Leclerc was on his way to his first podium of the season in the opening Grand Prix when his SF-23 lost power, stopping on the home straight. Ancient ghosts have resurfaced in the minds of Ferrari supporters, fearful that the reliability problems suffered in 2022 have not yet been fully resolved. However, it has been confirmed that the failure of Ferrari number 16 was in no way linked to the internal combustion engine and to the failures of last season. Indeed, one of the critical elements of the F1-75’s PU was the turbocharger assembly and the connecting shaft, but the problem experienced in Bahrain did not involve the combustion engine.

An electrical problem was the reason for the withdrawal

The analyzes carried out in Maranello confirmed the suspicions of the first few days. Leclerc Bahrain’s withdrawal was caused by a problem with the electrical part, which sent him into a crisis the battery control unit, knocking her out. Just the control unit, together with the battery, had been replaced for precautionary reasons just before the start. The regulation allows the use of two control units and as many battery packs during the season which is why, unless Ferrari manages to recover the replaced control unit before departure, Leclerc will have to serve a penalty already in Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, no details have been leaked on whether the electrical problem that put the control unit in crisis has also compromised battery. All decisions will be made before the Jeddah round, where it will be known if and how much the Monegasque will be relegated to the starting grid. If only the control unit was replaced, the penalty positions would be ten, while if a third battery were to be fitted as well, the penalty would rise to twenty. The straight-line speed of the SF-23 will be an important weapon at the Cavallino’s disposal on the fast Saudi track, which is why it would be even more important for the Monegasque to start from the front rows to try and put pressure on the two Red Bulls.