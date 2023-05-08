Leclerc remained seventh

Charles Leclerc started in seventh position in Miami after the knockout in Q3 which also gave some problems to the Monegasque’s neck following the impact. The 1997 class confirmed his position at the finish line, obviously overtaking Kevin Magnussen and Pierre Gasly who started in front of him, but suffering the comeback of Max Verstappen and also that of Lewis Hamiltonwho started in 13th position.

Leclerc lost time on the first lap failing to get it right by Kevin Magnussen and the Dane’s Haas was a nightmare for Leclerc for practically the whole race since having stopped earlier to put on the hard tires he then also covered almost the entire second stint in front of the Maranello Scuderia driver, who got the better of the Haas and Pierre Gasly’s Alpine only in the finale.

Leclerc’s words

“We really have a lot of work to do, because we have a car that when you’re in ideal conditions the feeling is quite good, but as soon as you go out the window a bit it’s very difficult to drive – declared Charles Leclerc to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – with the medium at the beginning of the race I couldn’t turn the car around, just zero. I had to be careful not to slide on the front tyres, because I knew the first stint was going to be long, and that really affected me for the rest of the race. I was better with the hard tyres, but we have to work hard to have a more consistent car, especially in the race”.

“There were a lot of problems, now we’ll look at the car because in my opinion it didn’t hit the set-up, especially the way the car touched the ground in fast corners. It was worse than the rest of the weekend and we need to understand why. Our tire window was really small, and as soon as we go out a bit we struggle a lot, and we’ll have to look at all of this. When you get to qualifying to battle for the top positions, and then in the race you just have to accept passing, for now, to manage the tire better or to get the most out of what you have at the moment, it’s a difficult mentality to accept. We will not give up anything, e I hope the updates we bring to Imola will be enough to carry us forwardand with a good qualifying we’ll see, especially on a track where it’s difficult to pass like at Imola, but the priority is to improve the race pace”Leclerc concluded.