Three days, 199 laps and many different sensations experienced while driving and in the pits. We saw Charles Leclerc chatting intensely with David Sanchez and Laurent Mekies, and some facial expressions weren’t the most encouraging. However, the SF-23 experimented a lot with set-ups and the Monegasque did the same with driving styles to figure out which one worked best with the new car. Trials, attempts, experiments: tests are this, and Leclerc has no reason to be pessimistic. At least not now.

The #16 finished fourth on day three of testing, behind Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas (the latter set the time on C5). The Ferrari driver commented on Sakhir’s three-day event with these words: “It was very intense. On the first day, we took measurements at SF-23 to understand the correlation with the factory data and we collected interesting indications, which confirmed the information we had. In the last two days we focused on the development making promising strides. I also tried different driving styles to see which suits this new car best. We’ll be back here in a week for the inaugural race of the championship and it will be interesting to finally understand what will be the real values ​​in the field“.

This morning the vice world champion lapped a lot with the C3 compound and continued with the work on setting up the single-seater, then he dedicated himself to a few laps with the C2 compound to then try a qualifying simulation with the C4 compound: today he report 67 laps and 363 km, in total 199 laps and 1,077 km. Thanks to the work of him and that of Sainz (417 laps and 2,257 km in two), the SF-23 presents itself at the starting line with the equivalent of over seven GPs disputed.