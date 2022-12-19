Even for the frenetic world of Formula 1 these are days dedicated to relaxation and holidays, waiting to start working again soon for the next season. The same also happens for the official communication channels of the Circus which inevitably have less content to publish in these off-season months. Thus, in line with the Christmas tradition, the official Formula 1 YouTube channel has created a video to involve the fans even during the holidays, which involves all the drivers on the grid in a particular gift exchange. In fact, each of the 20 owners was asked to extract from a hat – strictly on the model of Santa Claus – a note with a colleague’s name. That name is the one to which the pilot in question would have had to give a Christmas present.

One extraction more than others, however, certainly made the viewers who saw the video smile. TO Charles Leclerc in fact it was necessary to think of something to give to his main antagonist of the whole season, Max Verstappen. The relationship between the top two finishers in the championship – who are the same age and have been challenging each other on the track since their first experiences in karts – has always been very good throughout the year, but Ferrari’s Monegasque bishop himself didn’t hide a bit of embarrassment when the extraction ‘forced’ him to transform into Santa Claus for the driver who in fact for this 2022 snatched from him the dream of winning the world title. “I’d say he’s already got his big Christmas present – joked Leclerc in reference to the title won by the Dutchman – but I will think of something“.

Coming soon… F1 Secret Santa! 🎅 Who did everyone pick this year? 👀#F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 19, 2022