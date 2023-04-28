Leclerc, a pole against controversy

The third consecutive pole position on the Baku street circuit has a special flavor for Charles Leclerc. Evidently he likes the track a lot, to the point of exalting it even in less than idyllic mental conditions: the pause was long, perhaps too long, for the Monegasque, the innocent protagonist of increasingly insistent market rumors that they wanted him to Mercedes as early as 2025.

The Mercedes specter

That “not yet” pronounced at the press conference regarding the existence of contacts with Mercedes further sparked the debate among the fans: is Leclerc renewing or leaving? This was the question of Maranello’s supporters. However, the power of sport is also this: a moment is enough to forget the fears and let the spark strike again. Today’s pole therefore arrives with enviable timing and pushes away the Mercedes specter.

Leclerc’s words

“I’m very happy, we’ve made some progress. Whether we’re on par with Red Bull I don’t know yet, also because we’ll have to see during the race. I think we are still a step behind, but I’m really happy with how the team worked today, it was perfect management and with qualifying at the limit, not in easy conditions“, these are the words of Leclerc a Sky Sports F1. “It wasn’t easy even getting to this weekend with all these rumors around the team, it’s not easy to focus on work, but the team did a great job and I’m really happy. I’m even happier with the lap, because it was really on the limit, and now we have another qualifying tomorrow morning, so we’ll have to do the same thing again. This car is very good, progress is there And we’ve put the car in a window where it’s perhaps harder to extract the potential“.

Eternal love at Ferrari

“I’m happy and we need to continue working in this direction: the first three races didn’t go well and often people draw a lot of conclusions from how the last race went. The season is still long, but I believe in it until the end“, continued the Monegasque. “This is a good result but you have to keep your feet on the ground. In the race it will be more difficult, but we have to get the maximum points in the next two races this weekend. We are in a moment where sadly all my words are used to make more noise, I love Ferrari and I want to win with Ferrari, it’s the only thing on my mind“.