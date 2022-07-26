The retirement remedied in the French GP by Charles Leclerc – the third in 12 races disputed this year, all of which occurred while he was in the lead of the race – made the Ferrari driver rush to 63 points away from the World Cup leader, Max Verstappen. Never in the history of Formula 1 has a driver managed to close such a gap in the ranking and win the world title. With the scoring system currently in place, which rewards success with 25 points, the Red Bull Dutchman has effectively a two-and-a-half race margin over his main rival. A not indifferent safety ‘buffer’, considering that in the last 54 races Verstappen went to the podium on 41 occasions and – in the same span of time – only three times when he passed under the checkered flag did he do so outside the top-3.

Just the incredible constancy of performance of the reigning champion is the biggest enemy for Ferrari to defeat. So far only technical problems have stopped Verstappen’s rides, always very skilled in collecting the best possible result race after race. Speaking after the Paul Ricard appointment, the team principal of the red, Mattia Binotto, called for a prompt reaction from Cavallino in Hungary. The F1-75 will arrive in Budapest as the favorite due to the characteristics of the circuit and the number one of Maranello has declared that he wants to aim for shotgun. Just the role of Carlos Sainz promises to be fundamental in trying to keep Leclerc’s driver title hopes alive.

In fact, the numbers do not lie: with 10 GPs at the end of the championship and a Sprint still to be disputed (in Brazil) it may not even be enough for Leclerc to win all the races between now and the end of the championship – including the two of Interlagos – to be crowned champion. In a scenario in which the native of the Principality was always first and Verstappen always second, in fact, Leclerc would gain 71 points over Verstappen, against the 63 he currently has, but the points of the fastest laps would still be at stake. If in nine of the last 10 races the Dutchman always got the best lap in the race, at that point he would win the title by a length even with Leclerc’s en plein.

Precisely for these considerations, # 16 needs the help of his teammate. Binotto stated that Ferrari has the means to win all the races between now and the end of the championship and indeed at this stage of the season the F1-75 seems to be a better car than the RB18. But to completely put the fate of the title back in Leclerc’s hands, two goals are needed to help take points out of Verstappen’s chest. Leclerc alone is no longer master of his own destiny, but Ferrari does. However, it is necessary to reset the errors and make no mistakes from here to Abu Dhabi. In that case, the Cavallino would still give itself the chance of a world comeback.