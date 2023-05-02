Leclerc, words of love for Ferrari

Charles’s second and third place Leclerc in Baku, respectively in the Sprint and in the real GP, they restored some calm after the insistent rumors that they wanted the Monegasque in Mercedes starting from 2025. On the other hand, the contract with Ferrari expires in 2024 and at the moment they have not started talks for an extension. According to Frederic Vasseur, the renewal of Charles “it’s not a priority right now“, and Leclerc himself in Azerbaijan swore in love with Ferrari despite a sibylline phrase about Mercedes at the press conference.

Future in red

Now the Monegasque has returned to talking about his relationship with the Scuderia and therefore about his future. He sees himself as world champion one day, and he wants at all costs to become one in the red overalls.

Leclerc’s words

“The prolongation is not conditional on anything, because I believe in the team 100% and I trust everyonefrom the mechanics to the team principal“, revealed the Monegasque in an interview with Bild. “The team must also believe in me. But it is also too early to talk about a new contract“.

“I can become world champion with Ferrari, yes. When I dream of becoming a World Cup winner one day, in my mind I wear red overalls and get out of a red car. Not every driver can say this openly, but I think every Formula 1 driver would like to drive for Ferrari, and I’m very lucky to be a part of it.“, continued the Monegasque. Who then confirmed that the Red Bull scenario cannot stand: “I don’t think he has to go to Red Bull to win a World Cup“. Even if they wanted to, the Milton Keynes team could not welcome Leclerc, unless they wanted to create a super couple with Max Verstappen, from which they would both have to lose.