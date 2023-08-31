An unpredictable Ferrari

The last weekend held in Zandvoort in the Netherlands saw the Ferrari experience a weekend of objective difficulty. Tracks that require high downforce expose several defects of the SF-23, which even cannot afford the rear wing at maximum load because it would trigger an unsustainable understeer in terms of balance.

The result was a fifth place torn tooth and nail by Carlos Sainz, but in terms of pace, the Alpine for example was also superior and, telemetry in hand, the SF-23 was even the worst car in Turn-1, the Tarzan. Charles Leclerc tried to throw his heart over the obstacle in Qualifying, but found himself against the wall in a combination of oversteer and understeer that essentially saw the SF-23 drift inexorably off the track and then into the barriers.

In an interview granted to BBC the Monegasque explained that the Ferrari SF-23 is truly unpredictable. Leclerc has always masterfully managed oversteering cars, but in this 2023 it’s not just a question of managing this which could be a characteristic – pleasing to Leclerc – of an F1 single-seater: “The hardest thing is that I love oversteering cars in general, and this has been a feature of my entire career. The problem with this year’s car was that it wasn’t an oversteer car, but a very unpredictable car. The direction of the wind affected us much more than our competitors and, of course, going in circles always ended up with a tailwind at some point and it was not a very comfortable position to be in. The behavior of the car was impossible to predict.”

Faced with this problem, Leclerc had to ‘accept’ a little understeer even though he didn’t like this type of behavior from an F1 single-seater: “At the beginning of the season I struggled a lot – he added – I had to handle some understeer to lower the ‘percentage’ of unpredictability and this is not what you want nor the balance I like best, because it doesn’t suit my driving style. We worked on it. We had a good reaction. We have taken a big step forward on this aspect and now we just need to increase performance and work on this weak point again to improve the car.”