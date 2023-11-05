“Why am I so unlucky, why am I so unlucky”: Leclerc’s scream into his helmet after crashing his Ferrari into the tire wall during the warm-up lap of the Brazilian GP is a blow to his morale. For two reasons: the first because the car’s betrayal came at the worst moment of his season, when Charles was looking for redemption over Sainz, who was now well ahead in the world rankings. And we know that your worst opponent is always your teammate.

The second because Leclerc had staked everything on the race, sacrificing the Sprint Race. It was a difficult, very difficult choice (only fifth on Saturday), but at least this way the Monegasque had two new sets of medium and one set of soft available for the race. It could have been a great advantage, considering that with the soft used, Ferrari had an excellent race pace in the sprint race. And yet nothing.

With the added insult that every time a Ferrari driver talks about bad luck, Drake’s famous phrase comes to mind: “Between a good driver and a lucky one, I prefer the lucky one”, and therefore that the same driver would not have been loved. by the Commander. Very famous quote but not so true because Enzo Ferrari often claimed that “Luck and bad luck don’t exist” and because obviously the Drake always chose the best drivers. Of course, if Leclerc stopped beating on this bad luck button it wouldn’t be bad (when he got out of the car when he was cold, he even said “Maybe a trip to Lourdes will help me at a certain point”). Otherwise the next step will take F1 straight into the midst of black cats, broken mirrors, open umbrellas indoors and so on and so forth. Alright. But… But if we go and see Leclerc flew away with the ungovernable Ferrari in the same place where last year on the seventh lap he crashed with Norris. Maybe Charles is right: a trip to Lourdes, when in doubt, wouldn’t hurt.