After the flashes of pure talent revealed in 2019, the season of arrival in Maranello, Charles Leclerc he had to go through two years of ‘Purgatory’, with Ferrari in evident difficulty, a performance that failed to provide him with a car capable of fighting for pole and victories. The recovery for the Monegasque however came in this first part of 2022, a season in which he showed an incredible speed that gave him 7 pole positions and 3 wins, which certainly steal the show more than the mistakes made at Imola and Paul Ricard, immediately recognized by the pilot. But in addition to an obviously very competitive F1-75, Leclerc also declared that he had worked on himself, developing a different routine of the approach to the grand prix, which he thinks has given him an edge, and that he intends to carry on. also in the coming seasons.

“I believe I have had linear progress since my arrival in Formula 1, year after year, working on the details. This year for example I changed some things, in the way I prepare for the races and in the post-race relaxation“, He told in a very sincere interview with the podcast of the BBCadding frankly: “At the end of last year I was feeling pretty tired and I don’t want it to be repeated this season, because we have great opportunities and I want to win races. Between one GP and another I train and stay at home, let’s say there are more ‘boring’ moments, if we can call them that, but they help me and make a difference. The calendar is very busy, which is the main reason why when I am at home I do little more than train. Golf mentally helps me a lot, in terms of concentration“. Leclerc seems to have very clear ideas: “When you know you have the car to win the title, you try to take care of all the details. And I want to bring this level of preparation into the next few years too, because I understand the benefits. This will be my new standard for preparing for races“. The Monegasque then concluded: “I don’t feel more pressure, not much has changed in that sense. But there is more happiness, because when you manage to win it is obviously better than finishing fifth like last year. And it’s great to see the smiles of our people, even in the factory, after 2 difficult and frustrating years. Now we have the possibility to grasp the results we want, so it is positive“.