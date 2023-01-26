The 2023 on the track of Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque Ferrari driver, last year’s vice world champion behind an unrivaled Max Verstappen, actually got behind the wheel of the SF21 this morning to complete the three-day test organized by the Cavallino team to remove the winter ‘rust’ from the hands of their pilots. Robert Shwartzman, the young Israeli talent who is the third driver of the red team, opened the dance on Tuesday, while yesterday it was the turn of Carlos Sainz, who completed 119 laps of Ferrari’s home track, equivalent to approximately 354km. Today was Leclerc’s turn who also had the ‘blessing’ of the team principal for his first outing of the season, after a winter spent on the snow Frederic Vasseur.

The new boss of the Ferrari wall, who took over from the outgoing Mattia Binotto, was in fact present in the pits, exchanging a few words with the men of the team and with Leclerc himself. The two obviously already know each other very well since it was Vasseur himself who made Leclerc make his debut as owner in F1 in the season 2018, when they both played for Sauber. The 54-year-old from Draveil remained at the helm of the Hinwil stable until last December, when the call from Ferrari became an irresistible temptation. The hope of all Cavallino fans is that, under the direction of the Frenchman, Leclerc and Sainz can concretely threaten the supremacy of the Verstappen-Red Bull duo, which appeared unapproachable especially in the second half of 2022.