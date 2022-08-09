The numbers in Formula 1, as in any sport, are not always able to explain everything. Sometimes, however, they can help to better understand reality. Thus the gap of 80 lengths that separates the drivers’ standings Max Verstappen And Charles Leclerc it seems the perfect synthesis of all the opportunities that Ferrari wasted to actually play their cards in a championship in which, in most of the races, the Maranello team put the fastest car on the grid on the track. Yet, amidst trouble with strategies and reliability problems, Leclerc finds himself having to try to recover in the next 9 races a gap that – since the 25 points per victory are assigned – only on one occasion has been wider at the time of summer break.

In fact, in 2011 Sebastian Vettel left for the holidays with a margin of 85 points on then teammate Mark Webber. But that had been a totally different year from the one in progress, with Red Bull having been masters far and wide of the championship and Vettel having shown himself two inches above his box mate. In recent seasons, however, with the exception of 2019 in which Hamilton had 62 points of margin over Valtteri Bottas, the gaps after the Hungarian GP have always been much smaller. In 2018 Hamilton left for the holidays with 24 points of margin on the then Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel. The German had even spent the summer as leader 12 months earlier, 14 points more than Hamilton. Last year, finally, the seven-time world champion closed the first part of the season at +8 on Verstappen.

On the gap gained this year by Ferrari in the standings the different distribution of Sprint Race points does not affect either, as well as the awarding of the bonus for the quick spin. In fact, Verstappen has only gained two points over Leclerc in the two Sprints disputed so far, while in the count of the fastest laps the two rivals are paired at three. The reigning world champion would therefore still have 78 points of margin over Leclerc. Something on which it will be necessary to reflect in Maranello.