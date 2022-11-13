Not even the third step of the podium conquered by Carlos Sainz in the GP of San Paolo allowed Ferrari to enjoy a day away from controversy and internal tensions. The result of the Spaniard, in fact, was ‘tainted’ by the tensions that exploded between his teammate, Charles Leclerc, and the box wall of Maranello. The Monegasque finished fourth at the finish, behind Sainz, but in the final laps he has insistently asked the team to reverse positions. The black day of Red Bull – also overwhelmed by fierce internal strife between his two drivers – it would have allowed Leclerc to hoist himself into second place alone in the drivers’ standings.

The final outcome of the race, on the other hand, with Leclerc fourth and Perez seventh, places the two antagonists in the role of vice world champion in equal points on the eve of the last GP of the season. The track engineer of # 16 told Leclerc that there would not be an exchange of positions with Sainz, Xavier Marcoswho spoke via radio about a choice that would have been “too risky“. In fact, Leclerc was closely followed by Fernando Alonso, who could have taken advantage of any uncertainty in the team play between the two reds.

Then, always communicating with the Principality’s pilot, the ds Laurent Mekies he also alleged an unspecified one “Other reason” not to put the exchange into practice. It may be – but this is only a supposition – that the reference was to the pending investigation into Sainz for having joined Perez under the Safety Car regime. However, the episode ended without penalties for the Madrid player. After the checkered flag, Leclerc and his track engineer tried to explain themselves. What is certain is that clarifications between drivers and teams will also be needed at Ferrari before the trip to Abu Dhabi, which will close the season.

Lap 69/71

Leclerc: “Think about the championship if the positions remain these”.

Marcos: “Understood”

Lap 70/71

Leclerc: “Please think about the championship. Every point counts ”.

Marcos: “We think it’s too risky.”

Checkered flag

Marcos: “Overtime”.

Leclerc: “What did you say?”.

Marcos: “Overtime”.

Leclerc: “Yes, my mom”.

Mekies: “There were other reasons why we didn’t make the trade. Let’s talk about it later. Super work “.

Leclerc: “Yes, I don’t know what reasons you’re talking about, I’m sorry. But anyway, it’s okay ”.