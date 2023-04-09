The drift of social media

In an age like the one we are living in, characterized by theinvasion of social networks, the life of celebrities has become increasingly complicated as regards interaction with their target audience. If until a few years ago you could ‘get away’ with an autograph and a few photographs, now the realm of selfies and videos has been cleared, the latter sometimes shot without even having the consent of the person concerned. This passion sometimes risks transcending into obsession and stalking and it is not sparing even the Formula 1 drivers, made very popular also thanks to the Drive To Survive TV series and now acclaimed in recent years as real pop-stars.

Boundaries to respect

The risk though is what some fans get too carried awayno longer being able to understand the fundamental fact that any famous person remains, first and foremost, a person. The latest victim of a certain unhealthy popular obsession has been the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who had to make an appeal on Instagram to his supporters to prevent certain basic limits of civil coexistence from being bypassed. In a message posted via his Instagram stories, the Monegasque talent invited his fans to don’t come looking for him in his private home in Monte Carlosince apparently his address has somehow become public knowledge.

Leclerc’s message

“Hi everyone. In recent months my home address has become public for some reason – wrote the Ferrari standard bearer, appealing to the common sense of enthusiasts – leading to many people congregating under my apartment, ringing my doorbell and asking for pictures and autographs. Although I’m always really happy to be there for you and I really appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and not to come to my house. I’ll make sure to stop for everyone when they see me on the street or at the racetracks, but I won’t get off if you come to visit me at the house. Your support, both in person and via social media, means a lot to me, but there’s a line that shouldn’t be crossed. Happy Easter everyone”.

2023 uphill

L’start of 2023 at a sporting level was extremely difficult for Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari standard-bearer, always loved by all the public – Italian and beyond – was in fact forced to retire in two of the first three rounds of the season and has only scored six points in the championship so far. The disappointing performance of the SF-23 makes it difficult to think of a protagonist season for the #16, who led the championship standings just 12 months ago with two wins in the first three races of the 2022 season. Then, in spite of himself, luck seems to have completely turned away from the 25-year-old Monegasque talent.