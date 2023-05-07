The Monegasque comments on going off the track in Q3: “I’m not looking for excuses, I also made a mistake in FP2. Let’s see what happens in the GP, there could even be rain”

Charles Leclerc doesn’t look for excuses: “I was wrong, I’m very angry with myself”. The Monegasque thus commented on the error in Q3 which cost him the spin which closed the qualifying session and decreed the pole position of Sergio Perez. For Charles, the start from seventh box is a sentence to a race that is certainly more complicated than expected.

no excuses — Leclerc, a boy who is always very critical of himself, did not however spare criticism of his driving: "I could find many excuses, like the wind. But the wind was there for everyone. The car was very difficult to drive, but it's me who I asked for that type of set-up for qualifying. I knew the potential was there, but it's not acceptable to make the same type of mistake in FP2 and Q3."

risks — “I know that qualifying is one of my strengths – added Leclerc – I’m usually good at getting the most out of Q3, and I know that this comes with more risks. In Baku I took pole because I took more risks than the others. others. But I made some mistakes and that’s not acceptable, I’m not happy with my performance. In the race, I’ll do everything to do my best and we’ll see. Tire management? Red Bull is in another category, especially in terms of management. of the degradation, let’s see, with the rain there could be reshuffles, I hope for a clean race to recover”.