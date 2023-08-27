The qualification of Zandvoort gives away a session once again complicated to interpret, with the initially wet track that gradually dried up to be completely dry in Q3. To prevail, needless to say now, it’s always him, Max Verstappenwhich makes the most of the perfect balancethe great adherence and the extraordinary efficiency of her RedBulland on a 4,200-metre runway he trims over half a second behind the runner-up, Lando Norris. We have finished praising the Dutch rider and his RB19, which is always able to show pure perfection.

Perez far away motivates Ricciardo to recover quickly

On the other hand, the other driver of the Austrian team, Sergio Perez, is embarrassed, who accuses a gap of 1.3 seconds by his teammate, on a dry track, finishing behind 5 other different cars, despite driving the most performing single-seater of the lot. The impression is that if Daniel Ricciardo he will hurry to recover from his injury (good luck to him), he might have one concrete chance to soon take the place next to Verstappen.



Verstappen–Norris telemetry

From a data point of view, the comparison between Verstappen and Norris’ McLaren is quite clear.

The MCL60 keeps on showing remarkable aerodynamic load data, with the highest load index of the top 8 finishers and a very low standard deviation of the speed data. The step forward by the Woking team is obviously more than a reality and the car always takes to the track well balancedso much so that an excellent course of the Tarzan curve and curves 2 and 3 gave Norris the first break of advantage on Verstappen. However, in the central sector, especially after turn 5, the British driver is unable to express a performance at the highest level, even leaving over 2 tenths between turn 5 and turn 9 and almost another 2 between turn 10 and turn 11. Finally, on the main straight The efficiency of Red Bull gives Verstappen a further tenth, who finishes with a lead of 537 thousandths. McLaren has two main weaknesseswhich are the slow cornering and top speed, and they clearly emerged on this occasion, albeit with the driver who probably didn’t extract the full potential of the car. On the other hand, the jump of the papaya car, especially with the excellent balance combined with a large generation of vertical downforce, continues to project it as second force potential on the track, in full battle with the Mercedes.



Mercedes fast, but wastes an important opportunity with Hamilton

The Brackley team brings a W14 to the track that proves itself “broad spectrum”, working very well both at Zandvoort in high downforce conditions and at Spa where Hamilton had chosen a very low set-up. Great job for George Russell but bad blow for the seven-time world champion, not brilliant in qualifying but not even helped by the team to find a clean window on the track to make the time. For the race, Russell is a candidate to be Norris’ number one rival for second place, with a Mercedes that appeared to be excellent in terms of tire management, an important aspect given that, in all probability, will use the soft compound. From the graph of theTrack dominance” we note how the W14 is particularly performing on longitudinal load transfersthen braking and traction or when the car has to “focus” on the front, as at turn 9, thanks to a suspension package which, from the changes introduced in Monaco onwards, has always performed well.

The Mercedes engine revs help out on the Dutch track

Excellent then the Williams of Albon, able to maximize the characteristics of the car, very fast and well balanced. A feature that seems relevant to us, also looking at the speed traits of the previous graph, is that, apart from Verstappen, the cars that will start from second to fifth place are all powered by Mercedes. The impression is that the “special” regime of the PU of Stuttgart that we had identified at the beginning of the year, with short ratios and large torque values ​​at medium revsgoes particularly well with the Zandvoort track, where there are many restarts from medium speedthus significantly helping the Brackley team and its motorized vehicles.

The failed Ferrari plan

Finally coming to the chapter Ferraribeyond Leclerc’s mistake, the result and the performance they are not particularly surprising. The aerodynamics of the SF23 does not work well when there is a need to increase downforce, with an irregularity in behavior which makes the single-seater a true hell to drive for pilots. Weak front does not allow the specifications to be brought to the track at maximum rear load, and the two single-seaters from Maranello are forced to take to the track with a totally different configuration from the competitionas evidenced by data showing a higher top speed, lower load index and higher standard deviation than all other cars in Q3.



The problem though is that even with a medium to high load setting the dynamic responses of the single-seater are very badwith a car unpredictablewhich goes from understeer to oversteer suddenly, without any constancy (the famous “consistency” we hear about from the first races). Vasseur yesterday he said he was “confident”, while the riders had talked about very difficult sessions. Leclerc however, he had hinted at some form of optimism, referring to some possible solutions for the qualification. Obviously, we cannot know what the decisions were made by the Reds, but the impression is that, given the impossibility of loading the car aerodynamically and therefore optimizing the race pace, the strategy was to maximize the result in qualifyingthen making himself strong by a high top speed and of a path in which i overtaking will be very difficult to defend themselves in competition. This would explain a few things: Vasseur’s “positive” attitude towards Saturday, in the hope of a “Leclerc” lap by driver number 16, Sainz’s pessimism, who we know is less incisive on the flying lap than on long runs, and how much Leclerc pushed at the time of the mistake in Q3, at fast limit search in the only moment of dry track, to then try to hold up a weekend by holding on to some miraculous final lap. Once the soft tires were mounted, Leclerc immediately had a fairly aggressive driving attitude, but the SF23 did not forgive him. The Monegasque faced turn 9 with lots of head angle to prevent chronic understeer of the car. At the center of the curve though understeer has become oversteer highlighting the basic shortcomings of the car from Maranello and introducing a (small) snap on the rear. Leclerc tried to control him but at that point the escape route is practically non-existent, he went wide and then into a wall. Looking at the replay in detail, you can see how Leclerc fights understeer, then has an instant of oversteer, and once that is corrected, he ends up wide again suffering from understeer. Pilot error, of course, but definitely “in cooperation” with one of the worst Ferraris of the year, sixth force on the track as pointed out by Sainz, after Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes, Williams and Aston Martin.

However, the race promises to be interesting, at least from second place down. Verstappen is clearly the favorite, but the McLaren-Mercedes battle, both between Russell and Norris and between Hamilton and Piastri could prove to be interesting, with the curiosity of a Williams that also appeared in great shape regarding the race pace and the crazy variables of the weather and the probable Safety Cars, given the narrow and difficult track.