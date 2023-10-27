A bolt from the blue

Charles Leclerc at the end of the United States Grand Prix he was disqualified from the finishing order due to excessive wear of the floor on his Ferrari SF-23. After the race, sporting director Diego Ioverno explained that during the only free practice session the Maranello technicians raised the ground clearance of the Reds, evidently not enough to avoid the cold shower.

Leclerc underlined that, however, based on the data in hand on Friday it was really difficult to predict an epilogue like the one that occurred after the checkered flag: “On Friday we had no fund consumption, so the disqualification surprised me a lot, but the rules are rules and even though we were illegal for a very short time, it’s not an interpretation, it’s a black and white situation and it was right to be disqualified. We need to understand what happened and improve our forecasting tools when we set off with a full tank of petrol.”

The battle with Mercedes

The double disqualification of Hamilton and Leclerc meant that Ferrari gained points over Mercedes in the fight for second place in the Constructors’ standings. Now this duel moves to Mexico: “The goal is to finish second in the Constructors’ World Championship, we have to try to beat Mercedes every weekend“.

Pole positions do not exalt Leclerc

In Texas Leclerc reached 21 pole positions in his career, the next one would take him equal to Fernando Alonso. A prospect that doesn’t particularly warm the Monegasque given that the victories are still stuck at five: “I’m happy with the work I’m doing on Saturday, but in the end what matters is winning on Sunday. For this reason the statistics regarding the pole position don’t ‘warm’ me muchwe still have a lot of work to do from a race perspective.”