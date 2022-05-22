From the perspective of losing about thirty points between himself and Verstappen to the loss of the leadership of the World Cup. Charles Leclerc was dominating in Barcelona, ​​but precisely in Catalonia the Monegasque had to collect the first zero linked to reliability, until now a workhorse of the Ferrari F1-75 although in Miami the power was introduced on all Ferrari-powered cars. seasonal units number 2.

At the start, the poleman defended himself from a good shot by Verstappen, then thanks to the gust of wind that sent the reigning world champion into the gravel, Leclerc found himself in the condition of being able to lengthen the first stint and not having to force at all with the medium tires after the first pit stop.

The 1997 class was sailing 11 “ahead of Russell while the latter was fighting with Max Verstappen when at the exit from Turn-8 on the climb to Turn-9 he heard a sinister and unmistakable noise from the bonnet. Below is the exchange via radio with the track engineer Xavier Marcos.

Leclerc: “No, no, no, no, what happened? I lost power, I think the turbo has exploded “

Marcos: “We’ll update you as soon as possible”

Leclerc: “What can I do?”

Marcos: “Now we tell you”

Leclerc: “Will I take the pit lane route or not?”

Marcos: “Yes, go back to the pits and stop in front of the garage”

Leclerc: “Should I turn off the engine?”

Marcos: “Yes, thank you”

Leclerc: “I get out of the car”

Marcos: “Yes, we’re sorry”

Leclerc: “It happens, we will come back stronger”

Marcos: “For sure”.