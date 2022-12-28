For the first time after fifteen years, the next world championship will not see a figure like that of Sebastian Vettel, who retired from Formula 1 at the end of last season. In the last month there have been numerous tributes and messages of thanks addressed to the four-time world champion from colleagues and fans, with the 35-year-old from Heppenheim himself also wanting to recall some moments lived in the Circus. Among these, also and above all facts never known as before having hung up his helmet, such as the start of negotiations for his possible passage to Mercedes, never seriously pursued also due to his commitment at the time in Ferrari.

Precisely in relation to that period, and more precisely in the 2017Vettel was also the author of a gesture remembered today by the current Ferrari driver: Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque, who in that season divided his commitment between Formula 2 and his duties at the Ferrari simulator as a member of the Academy of little horsewas subsequently confirmed in Formula 1 as the new official Alfa Romeo driver, with whom he made his debut in 2018. However, even before his debut, Leclerc received a particular message from Vettel, who in turn came out defeated from the battle with Hamilton to win the title: “It was amazing – he has declared – I remember already in Formula 2 I did work on the simulator, which isn’t easy to do. It’s very, very tiring and I thought Seb probably didn’t even know I was in the simulator. One day I received a letter thanking me for all the hard work. And that meant a lot to me at the time.”

Immediately promoted to Ferrari in 2019, Leclerc became like this teammate of Vettel for two years, until the German moved to Aston Martin in 2021. Two seasons thus remembered by the Monegasque, especially in his relationship with the former Red Bull: “We also became teammates in 2019 and 2020, where it really taught me a lot – he added – we had our moments of tension on the track, but the respect off the track never changed and he He has always been by my side in times of difficulty, and this was very different from what I was used to with my previous teammates. Obviously, in Formula 1 it’s normal, there’s competition within the team, but he’s always been very attentive and tried to help me in the most difficult moments. He will definitely be missed. I’m sure he’ll enjoy his time off the track and he’ll find other things that will make him happy.”