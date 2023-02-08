That of 2022 was one of the greatest technical revolutions of modern Formula 1. Aerodynamics was the main element of break with the previous generation of single-seaters, returning to a more marked use of the ground effect which also had repercussions on other aspects. To generate maximum load from the bottom, the cars have adopted stiffer adjustments to the suspension group, moreover simplified compared to the 2021 mechanics. All this, also combined with the advent of the new low-shoulder tyres, driving style has also changed required by the new single-seaters.

Charles Leclerc himself explained it: “We riders had to completely change our driving style, which is not easy at all. It is something natural, on which you have to work a lot. Since I arrived in Formula 1 the cars had always been the same and the only real changes involved the developments of the packages, so my driving style also remained the same. This year I had to start from the beginning and adapt to the needs of my new car, which has undoubtedly been an interesting exercise”.

However, the Monegasque quickly adapted to the new cars, so much so that he took pole position and won the opening race in Bahrain, also on the strength of an F1-75 which was the reference point on the grid at the start of the season. Conversely, his team-mate needed more time to adjust to the ground-effect cars, arriving at “give you the” to the Reds starting from the Canadian Grand Prix. Even Mattia Binotto, shortly before leaving the management of the Sport Management, underlined the speed of adaptation of Charles Leclerc: “Leclerc was immediately at ease in the car and we saw it in the way he won in Bahrain and Australia, but also in an absolute sense: the nine pole positions are a testament to his class”.