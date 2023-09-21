In Japan looking for confirmation

Just under a week away from the Singapore Grand Prix, the first of this season which ended without a victory for Red Bull, the Ferrari will attempt another coup on a non-city track like the one in Suzukaheadquarters of Japanese Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz, who had already achieved the pole position in Monza, triumphed on the night at Marina Bay. For the Spaniard the main objective will therefore be to repeat the feats of the last two tests, where he was unable to complete his mission Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc at Suzuka

The Monegasque, interviewed by f1.com before the Japanese weekend, he indicated his feelings from the day before, first underlining his feeling with this track: “For now the jet lag is good, so I’m happy and very excited for this weekend – he has declared – Suzuka is one of my favorite circuits of the season, especially as regards non-citizens. It’s very special and I can’t wait to ride tomorrow.”

The expectations

Among the questions answered to #16, there was also the most difficult one to answer: will there be opportunities for Ferrari to replicate the successes and positive performances of the last two GPs? “I don’t know how our development will continue after the last races – commented – in Monza we expected to be fast, while in Singapore we didn’t, therefore I hope there can be a nice surprise here too and to be competitive as we were in Singapore, but I’m not sure. This year it’s really difficult to understand. Red Bull, for example, has been extremely competitive all year except Singapore, but other teams have also been inconsistent, so it’s very difficult to understand how things will go here“.

The differences compared to 2022

The fact remains that, despite the four podiums achieved so far (including one in the Baku Sprint race), Leclerc’s championship has not been one of the most brilliant since he has been present in Maranello. The demonstration is in the current 6th place in the Drivers’ Ranking, 19 points behind his teammate: “In general my season was less competitive than the previous one,” he confirmed – I feel a little less comfortable in this car than last year, where understeer was easier to manage. This year is more difficult, but we know it and we are working to improve, even if it takes time. For now we have to plan the setup based on this too, which is not something pleasant for me. In the meantime I have to adapt my driving style, but it’s not entirely simple. Carlos is better at managing understeer, while I am oversteer, but for now it’s not possible for me.”