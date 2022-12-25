Throughout his Formula 1 career, which began in 2018 with his first season at Sauber, Charles Leclerc he has already shown several times a distinctive trait of his character: the strong ability, even excessive in certain circumstances, to do self-criticism. Especially during his adventure with Ferrari, the Monegasque driver has never failed to take responsibility for a mistake or an accident, even going so far as to be quite hard on himself. This year the #16 showed this characteristic especially after the amarossimo French GPin which he ended up against the protective barriers while leading the race.

A heavy blunder in terms of points lost by Max Verstappen, given that success, which slipped from the hands of Leclerc, then went on to enrich the Red Bull Dutchman’s bulletin board. The desperate “noooo” shouted by Leclerc over the radio went around the world, revealing the more human and visceral side of the 25-year-old from the Principality. Analyzed his 2022 season during an interesting interview given to the site The Racethe Ferrari standard bearer returned to commenting on that episode with a cool head, however also acknowledging the merit of a year in which his driving errors were objectively very reduced.

“The hardest moments for me are always my mistakes – explained Leclerc – Why I am always very strict with myself and whenever I make a mistake I always react worse than when someone else makes a mistake. Talking about my mistakes this year yes, I made one in France – the Monegasque acknowledged again – but honestly, speaking of the vintage in general, one always makes a mistake in a season. This was a mistake which obviously cost a lot, because I was in the lead, but it can happen“.