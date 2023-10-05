Verstappen ready for a hat trick

The Lusail track, home of the Qatar Grand Prix, will most likely be crowned Max Verstappen Formula 1 world champion for the third time in his extraordinary career. The Dutch driver, who recently turned 26, has the chance to close the game with a sixth place in this Saturday’s Sprint race: a result that is certainly not prohibitive for a Red Bull that has won 14 of the 15 races held so far.

The champion from Hasselt will thus enter the restricted pantheon of three-time world champions and will be able to look absolute legends of the category such as Jack Brabham, Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, ​​Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna in the eyes. From next year Verstappen will be able to attack the five drivers in front of him, namely Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel at 4, Juan Manuel Fangio at 5 and Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton at 7.

Compliments from the Ferrari fans

In Formula 1 it is essential to be in the right place at the right time and if At 26, Verstappen can already be a three-time world championthe two Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will look with envy at what their almost contemporary has achieved. Leclerc will cross the finish line of 26 springs on October 16th with only 5 GP wins in his careerWhile Sainz turned 29 in September and won just 2 races: in short, the two reds have never found the best car of the lot in their hands.

Sainz he wanted to talk about Verstappen’s third title like this: “Max for me is about to become a very important man in the history of Formula 1. I had the privilege and opportunity to have driven with him in Toro Rosso and see what was special about him and I experienced it first hand. The only thing is I would like him to win these World Cups with a little more pressurebecause we haven’t been able to put him under pressure in the last two years.”

Congratulations to Max from Leclerc: “He’s very good. We have competed together since our karting days. Now it’s only a matter of time to get his third title, but he fully deserves it because he once again had an incredible season. He’s been very consistent in any conditions and on any track, so he definitely deserves it.” the two pilots explained to Sky Italia.