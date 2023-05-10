The return to the role of fourth force

Baku was only an ephemeral illusion. Ferrari in Miami returned ‘to the ranks’ which currently see it in fourth place in the Constructors’ standings and fifth in the Drivers’ standings with Carlos Sainz and seventh with Charles Leclerc. Frederic Vasseur on the eve of 2023 had underlined that Bahrain would not change Ferrari’s season, but five races represent a sufficient ‘champion’ to certify that at the moment the SF-23 is nowhere near a world title car, certainly less than as was the F1-75 at the same point in the season 12 months ago.

In the Florida race, Ferrari did not keep up with Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin and lost ground to the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who respectively got the better of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in the second stint. preceded on the starting grid. A heavy verdict for the Maranello teamwhich presented a new fund in Miami, the first part of a package of updates that will give the definite verdict on a design philosophy that may need to be changed in view of 2024.

A wind sensitive SF-23

“I also talked about it with Carlos, the car lacks consistency – the words of Charles Leclerc reported by the Spanish newspaper AS – in the same corner I can go from a huge oversteer to an equally evident understeer. In the high speed corners I had a lot of rebound, but that only happened in the race, not for the rest of the weekend. The car turns out to be very sensitive to the wind and we suffer a lot because of it. Compared to last year, Red Bull must have found something more in the race in terms of performance, the Aston Martin is a very different car compared to the one that took to the track in 2022 and Mercedes was already stronger in the race a year ago that in qualification. We have a lot of work to do.”

Carlos Sainz in the first stint with the medium tire reduced the seconds lost in 18 laps against Sergio Perez to five, a positive aspect from which to start again, even if it should not be forgotten that the medium tire did not prove to be the best in the race given that it didn’t hold up to the tough one and that Sergio Perez probably managed it too much in a GP start that was difficult for Checo to read given that his direct opponent, Verstappen, was making a comeback with a different compound from his. “In the first stint I fought with Alonso Sainz added. but then in the second finding yourself at more than 20 is difficult to accept“. In fact, with the hard tyre, also thanks to some mistakes, the Spanish rider’s performance lost a lot of brilliance.