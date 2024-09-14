Time has passed since Fangio raced in F1 in shirt sleeves and with a bit of a belly. Today F1 drivers are monsters of athletic preparation because to withstand the monstrous lateral and longitudinal accelerations you really need a “beastly physique”.

Hours of gym, special diet, psychology, reflex work. Each pilot has a huge team of experts at their disposal who guide them through intense training sessions, recovery therapies and constant management of general health, starting with nutrition.

But everything has always been shrouded in total mystery. Until a few days ago when Ferrari decided to reveal its secrets by having the two heads of its drivers’ preparation teams speak for the first time. Namely Andrea Ferrari who works with Charles Leclerc and Pierluigi Della Bona at the service of Carlos Sainz. The preparation method was revealed in a sort of long double interview that has the merit of revealing a never-before-told behind the scenes. And with the classic formula “we receive and gladly publish”, here it is in full.

What are the focus areas on which you structure your pilot’s preparation?

AF. As in any sport, the athletic preparation of a driver is based on two main areas: conditional and coordination skills. Particular attention is also paid to the aspects most relevant to motor racing and the specific needs of the driver. Cognitive work should not be overlooked, such as improving reaction times and managing performance anxiety.

PDB. We work on the areas of condition and cognitive areas. The areas of condition are those that we express through strength, resistance and joint mobility, called flexibility. The areas of cognitive ability are a little more difficult to train and improve, but they must be constantly prepared during the preparation process of a pilot. They are the reflexes, the speed of execution and the adaptation to any external stimulus. At those speeds the reflexes, the speed of execution and the adaptation to any external stimulus can make the difference and it is being able to respond faster than others. Concentration is trained by combining the two types of ability. We try to stress the pilot by making him run, combining at the same time exercises that stimulate the reflexes that stimulate the speed of thought and concentration.

How does an off-track and on-track pilot train?

AF. Most of the preparation work is done off-track, when there is more time to dedicate to in-depth and targeted training. This approach allows for more detailed work on all aspects of the driver’s performance. On-track, however, the activity focuses on “finishing”, precision work that aims to eliminate any possible distractions, allowing the driver to focus completely on driving. In addition to this, specific sessions are also performed on the track based on driving, such as physical and cognitive activation exercises, and recovery sessions, such as massages, pre-cooling and recovery sessions.

PDB. On-track, in the morning a 30-minute session of stretching, mobility and light activation of the abdominal corset is usually done, to then have 10-12 minutes of real activation before each session in which a global work is combined: muscular, mental and on the readiness of reflexes. Off-track a more robust type of training is done, which includes a lot of gym, a lot of cycling, strength resistance activities, cardiovascular resistance and specific training for the neck and abdomen. For example, for Carlos, the work that was done on the core was of vital importance for the appendicitis operation he underwent this year. Always off-track, in addition to the simulator, there must never be a lack of lighter work on mobility, muscle stretching, training aimed at addressing reflexes, speed and various cognitive abilities.

In addition to pre-race preparation, are there any “recovery” sessions? What are they?

AF. The “recovery” sessions are mainly aimed at quickly restoring the pilot’s physical condition after intense effort, trying to optimize recovery times as much as possible. This process includes several essential components, such as massage sessions to relieve muscle tension and promote circulation, a balanced diet aimed at replenishing spent energy, and adequate night’s rest to promote physical and mental regeneration. In addition, physiotherapy treatments and low-impact training are integrated, specifically designed to continue maintaining physical activity without adding further stress to the body. These combined practices ensure that the pilot can recover in the best possible way, ready to face new challenges.

PDB. There are various types of recovery: nutritional, hydration and physical. From a nutritional point of view, the driver must be trained to know how to drink to reintegrate the liquids he loses and must receive a protein intake of sugars mixed with milk or yogurt after each session. From a physical point of view, in massages we focus mainly on the neck and the lumbar area, then we do mobility and stretching because having good flexibility and muscle plasticity allows you to feel less pain. In addition, especially in the hottest races, there are real recovery sessions with ice water, because going into cooling is one of the best situations to better vascularize the muscle and the entire cardiovascular system.

The pilot’s diet is equally important: how is it structured and how strict is it in relation to maintaining ideal weight?

AF. Nutrition is a crucial aspect both to optimize performance and to improve recovery. It is important that the rider maintains a constant weight throughout the championship and during the race weekends, minimizing fluctuations. The work on nutrition is developed in collaboration with a nutritional biologist. Direct and continuous exchange between the rider and the professionals is essential, as on the one hand we try to adapt the plan to the rider’s preferences and tastes, but on the other hand the plan is structured above all based on energy needs and the limitation of weight fluctuations. Therefore, it is essential to give the rider all the energy he needs, but at the same time control the quantities and types of food so as to help him maintain and control his weight.

PDB. In my opinion, nutrition is as important as physical and mental strength, and perhaps even before athletic training. I believe it is vital to accustom the driver to knowing how to eat. His diet is like that of any athlete, in which protein intake is the protagonist, without forgetting all the other nutritional factors such as sugars, carbohydrates and saturated fats. In particular, it is a diet that pays attention to mineral salts and vitamins, also in terms of supplementation to nutrition through supplements. We can count on a team of professionals and as far as nutrition is concerned, Carlos and I are followed by the dietician Andrea Masullo with whom at the beginning of the year a diet is agreed upon based on the needs and tastes of the driver, which we then follow together on-track and in Maranello.

Which are the most delicate races and why?

AF. Of all the races, the most delicate and difficult are definitely those where extreme weather conditions significantly affect the driver’s performance. I am therefore talking about very hot and extremely humid races, such as Singapore or Qatar last year. Another group of races that in my opinion are difficult to manage are those where the time zone is important and there are many hours of difference with Italy. Here, sleep management becomes crucial because sleep deprivation can have a significant impact on the driver’s performance and therefore we try as much as possible to adapt the preparation to face these challenges too.

PDB. I am convinced that each race has its own coefficient and its own delicacy: we must be ready for the demands of each track. The driver is used to driving for a maximum of two hours, after which there are longer and shorter tracks, races that are hotter and more humid than others. On very long tracks where there are not too many gravitational loads, it is not so much physicality understood as physical strength that dominates, but much more concentration. On shorter tracks where the gravitational loads at the core and abdomen level are very high, in addition to concentration, from a physical point of view muscular strength is what drives.

How do you manage the radical time zone changes that pilots are subjected to?

AF. The time difference makes some races more difficult to manage and you have to organize yourself so that the driver has the right amount of rest. Before starting the season, during the off-season, the flight planning is carefully studied with the Scuderia Ferrari HP Logistics department. On longer trips, a lot of attention is paid to nutrition and hydration, also avoiding too much exposure to light sources from PCs and screens.

PDB. The main thing is rest before, during and after the time zone. The good fortune of being able to collaborate with Med-Ex, Health partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP, is that of being able to count on a large and prepared team, which also includes a neurologist who helps a lot especially on this topic. There are some techniques to be able to manage long trips and time zones: have greater exposure to the sun, trying to get used to the time zone already during the trip; read a book, trying to avoid the blue lights of computers and phones as much as possible; hydrate; eat following the destination time rhythm as much as possible; use supplements such as melatonin for the entire duration of the trip so as to get used to the time zone and then get used to the usual rhythm again once you return.

How much do you continue to update your methodologies? How important is it to update yourself?

AF. Staying up to date is essential: new research and studies are constantly being published, leading to the development of new methodologies. The technology we use is also constantly evolving, making it essential to stay abreast of advances. Being a university teacher also gives me access to a wide range of information, both academically and technologically, allowing me to integrate this knowledge into my professional practice.

PDB. Updating in any type of work is essential. In Med-Ex we have dedicated days and thanks to the supervision of specialized doctors, such as Fred Fernando and Alessandro Biffi, I can collaborate with many sports doctors: physiatrists, orthopedists, cardiologists, but also with other physiotherapists and athletic trainers. I also think it is very important to take care of the various types of training that the pilot does. For physiological good, training methods are sought to try to detach from the routine, even walks around the cities you visit, padel, tennis or 7-a-side football matches are useful, the latter also as a team building activity.

You train the pilot, but do you also train yourself? How?

AF. Of course, I approached these studies because I have a passion for sports and therefore I willingly train, without this being a burden or an obstacle. For example, I use my preparation to fuel my strong passion for triathlon, both with non-competitive sessions and by taking part in real races.

PDB. I have always thought, especially when I worked with younger riders, that if I want the athlete to follow me I have to be an example, so I train as much as they do, if not a little more. I do it because Carlos, like the other riders, does a sport in which there are stresses, forces that go beyond those of everyday life, so they are stronger than us on average. How do I train? A bit of triathlon, a bit of crossfit, some long distance routes, a bit of snorkeling. Let’s say I do many sports but these have always been my favorites. Among them obviously there is also football, a sport that I have practiced for 26 years.