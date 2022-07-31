The Q3 of Max Verstappen it was anything but simple, with the world champion and world leader being the protagonist of an error in his first attempt and a technical problem in the second. The phrase “no power” repeated by the Dutchman on the radio has in fact frozen the box and no suggestion to reset has worked on his Red Bull, and in fact today at 3 pm he will be starting in fifth row from the tenth square of the grid. Verstappen nevertheless stated that he wanted to aim for victory, although the Hungaroring track is anything but simple for overtaking maneuvers. There Ferrari therefore he seems to have at hand a great opportunity to shorten in the standings, given that Sainz and Leclerc will position themselves respectively in the second and third starting pitch. Asked in the press conference on the ‘safe distance’ from Verstappen, they replied that they will not compete in their own race by marking their rival.

Request: “Max will start tenth, will it be a safe distance according to your point of view?”

Carlos Sainz: “I don’t know if it will be at a safe distance, I don’t know what that means. But I think our goal for the race will be to win the race, without focusing too much on Max’s positionbecause we know that if we want to recover points in the championship, the simplest way will be to win, regardless of Max’s position ”.

Charles Leclerc: “Nothing to add, we will try to win. Then yes, Max will start tenth and it may take some time, a few more laps to see him again in front. But we we will focus on ourselves and we will try to win ”.