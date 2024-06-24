Leclerc and Sainz far from Verstappen and Norris. And controversy erupts at Ferrari after the Spanish GP

Ferrari’s Sunday in the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix starts badly and ends worse. The Maranello team helplessly watched yet another success Max Verstappen (ahead of Lando Norris and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, then George Russel at the foot of the podium) with Charles Leclerc which finished in fifth place, followed by Carlos Sainz.

In light of this result the Frenchman from Ferrari as well as seeing the world champion Red Bull move further away (219 points against 148) he also lost second place in the Drivers’ Championship overtaken by two lengths by Lando Norris (at 150). Not only. The two Red riders had objections to the management of the first part of the race and accused each other.

Ferrari, Leclerc: “The fight with him, useless and unfair, made us lose a position”

“The fight with Sainz made us lose a position, as well as time, it was a useless and unfair fight – said Charles Leclerc after the Spanish GP -. It wasn’t a fair fight with Sainz at the beginning – he highlighted -, especially after deciding in the briefing that he wanted to do tire management work. Carlos overtook me at the end of the straight, a risk that shouldn’t have been taken considering that he also damaged my front wing. This is an important moment for his career, as well as his home race. He wanted to do something spectacular, but this made us lose a position. After this fight we had a good race, but we can’t think with hindsight. The problem of the weekend was the pace, we should look carefully at this”, concluded Leclerc.

Ferrari, Sainz: “I don’t know what to complain about”

Carlos Sainz replied to his teammate: “The fight with Leclerc was fair, I don’t know what he’s complaining about. I went on the attack because we had a new tyre. I had the opportunity and overtook Leclerc, I couldn’t keep up with him for the whole race. I don’t know what he’s complaining about, because this time I did everything as best I could. I expected to be closer to the other teams in the race, but Mercedes and McLaren are faster at the moment. Now – concluded Sainz – we have tracks more similar to Barcelona, ​​with high-speed corners on which we still struggle”.