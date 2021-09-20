Khabi Blades is undoubtedly one of the characters of the moment. Loved by young people, an authentic TikTok phenomenon with millions of followers, the boy of Senegalese origins knows how to make people talk about himself and recently managed to get closer to the world Ferrari. After his participation in the Italian Grand Prix Monza, with a visit to the Formula 1 paddock of the Cavallino, the tiktoker posted some videos first with Carlos Sainz “helping” him to get into the cockpit of his F1 car and then recently with Charles Leclerc and his Ferrari 488 Pista Spider.

In the new Reel published on Ferrari’s Instagram profile, we see a new tutorial by Khabi Lame which features the Monegasque driver and his Cavallino racing car, with the tiktoker showing how to easily get into the cockpit of the Maranello supercar after the clip began with a boy intent on getting into his car after a pirouette on the hood in parkour style. No somersaults for Lame who with the eloquent gesture of his hands and his now famous facial expression shows Leclerc that it is enough to simply open the door, with the Monegasque talent that favors the tiktoker, gets on board his personalized 488 Pista Spider and starts with the roar of the Cavallino racing car in the background.

The F1 driver’s Ferrari 488 Pista Spider boasts an elegant livery finished in matt black, on which the bands that recall the Principality of Monaco flag stand out, extending from the splitter to the bonnet, then to the roof, up to the rear. Leclerc’s fireball it also boasts a badge with the number “16” painted on the rear pillar (the same present on the nose of the Ferrari SF21), a further element that testifies to the driver’s bond with his car. The red of the two-tone band that embellishes the livery is also found on the side skirts and on the rear diffuser. Also inside the cabin there are other small unique elements, such as for example the signature of Charles Leclerc which has been reproduced in the space behind the two seats and once again the colors of the Monegasque flag that further embellish both the upper part of the steering wheel (in carbon fiber) and the gearshift paddles.