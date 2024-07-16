Hamilton and Leclerc, social couple

We will have plenty of time to see Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc side by side in red. The two future Ferrari teammates, meanwhile, have taken advantage of these days to also make friends with their dogs, Roscoe and Leo.

The photos

It was the current Mercedes driver who shared the meeting with Leclerc on his social media with a nice caption: “Dog dads“.

Roscoe has been a star of the F1 paddock for years, he even has his own accreditation and follows his owner to practically every grand prix. The bulldog played with his new friend, the dachshund puppy Leo, a recent arrival at the Leclerc home.

Naturally, Hamilton’s post has received thousands of comments from fans, insiders and even teams: while Kick Sauber calls for a “meeting” of the pets of the paddock protagonists, Alpine calls for an invitation for Simba, the toy poodle Pierre Gasly just arrived at home.