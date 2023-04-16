Leclerc and Gasly together in Monte Carlo

Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly. Always together, even off the track. In fact, the Ferrari driver and the Alpine driver met in Monte-Carlo, where the #16 was born and lives, to attend the final of the prestigious Masters 1000 tennis tournament which takes place every year on clay.

The Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters tweet

The presence of Leclerc and Gasly certainly could not go unnoticed, and the tournament’s social account immediately “immortalized” them before the start between Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune, won by the former 5-7 6-2 7- 5.

Leclerc is “part of the family”

After the death of Leclerc’s father – Hervé – the relationship between the two families has become even stronger, reinforcing the friendship and esteem between the two boys, who in the meantime have become colleagues in F1.

“They were always together on the same track – he recalled in his book ‘Gasly, le magnifique‘ the father of the Alpine pilot – so obviously we parents were together too. When he competed in England, Charles came to sleep at our house. When he competed in Italy, Pierre went to his house. I don’t think there was ever a major rivalry between them, even though their careers were similar. Charles is even more part of our family since Hervé passed away. Our door will always be open to him, and he knows it”.