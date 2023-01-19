The rise in popularity of Formula 1 in the United States is also being felt in sports once dominated exclusively by the United States. For example NBA basketball, what time is experiencing a kind of Europeanisation in the protagonists (phenomena such as Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are just the latest examples) while Formula 1, vice versa, is going through a americanization of the contents. These two worlds have crossed today with the presence of Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly in the event “NBA Paris“: today, in fact, the most spectacular basketball league in the world returns to play its match in Europe, the Chicago Bulls-Detroit Pistons. This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Leclerc and Gasly also had fun in a three against three that also featured former NBA stars such as Tony Parker and Joakim Noah. The shooting technique of the Monegasque from Ferrari can be reviewed, the Frenchman from Alpine is more at ease with the ball in wedges, also author of a good assist for Noah, who went to the basket without problems.