Ferrari and Leclerc ready to amaze in Mexico

In Friday free practice for the Mexican Grand Prix Max Verstappen ended both sessions in command, but his rivals are not far away, on the contrary. McLaren with Lando Norris impressed on the long run and so did Ferrari with Charles Leclerc it was very constant.

The Monegasque paid off at the chronometric reference level two and a half tenths against Verstappen, with the Ferrari SF-23 paying the price especially in the central sector, the one characterized by changes of direction in succession at medium speed. In the third sector, however, the Red has excellent mechanical grip in the stadium area.

In the first sector the Ferrari defends itself well thanks to the slightly looser rear wing made ‘obligatory’ by the need to compensate the front weak, a characteristic that is even accentuated at an altitude of two thousand metres. Below are the words of Charles Leclerc, who can have well-founded hopes of redeeming the Austin, Texas weekend that began with pole position on Friday and ended with disqualification from the Grand Prix after the race was over due to excessive wear of the pad on the bottom of his Ferrari .

The words of Charles Leclerc

“It was a positive day, in which we were able to experience everything we had planned. We tested all the compounds and worked on the set-up, although as it is only Friday I think there is still some work to do for qualifying and the race. We will analyze all the data collected and work to make progress tomorrow.” Today the third free practice session will start at 7.30pm Italian time, then at 11.00pm it will be the turn of Qualifying. If Leclerc were to achieve pole position number 22 of his career he would equal Fernando Alonso.