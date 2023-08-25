PL1 and PL2 to forget

The first two sessions of free practice of the Dutch Grand Prix have not been at all positive for the Ferrari, both in terms of times and the various difficulties encountered by the pilots at the wheel of the SF-23. Already this morning, in fact, Charles Leclerc had not managed to go beyond 14th place, with the behavior of the car which had also put Robert Shwartzman in great difficulty, who even finished last in the standings after being promoted as official driver for the single session reserved for rookies.

The reasons for these difficulties

However, the situation did not improve even during the afternoon, with Leclerc 11th and the returning Sainz even 16th. As in the previous hours, both drivers struggled to manage the car both in and out of corners, thanks to a unstable rear which also pushed Sainz’s SF-23 twice into the gravel, albeit without any consequences and without major damage. Ferrari, through Shwartzman and Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur, has identified such problems in some setup and aerodynamic changes scheduled for Friday and regularly tested in Zandvoort.

Improving on the flying lap

Difficulties that have also been recognized by Charles Leclercwho also indicated the areas on which Ferrari will have to work more, even more pending a qualification that could reserve a further obstacle such as that of the rain: “It was a complicated day for the whole team – He admitted – the values ​​between the various teams, however, seem very compact and we have seen that there is room for improvement in several aspects, especially on the dry lap: we will work hard on it tonight. The weather for tomorrow promises rain, and we will have to take this factor into account too. Let’s see what awaits us.”