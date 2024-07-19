Another error

The troubles continue for Charles Leclercwho was hoping to raise his head in the Hungarian weekend and who instead, after a good FP1 session, ended the afternoon session well ahead of schedule due to his mistake. The Monegasque from Ferrari has in fact lost control of the SF-24 in the curve 4 sectiongoing too wide over the kerb and spinning out. The car then ‘slid’ to the opposite side, crashing into the wall and damaging the left side very badly after completing a full 360° rotation.

Driver ok, car no

The driver is fine, he got out of the car on his own and has already returned to the pits, where he apologized to the team. Unfortunately for the Ferrari mechanics, the single-seater is not doing well: the car will in fact need major repairs. There is also concern for the updated floor, introduced here by the Maranello team. Fortunately, however, there should also be a reserve floor on the track – always updated – that could be mounted on the #16 car if necessary.

Dark period

Of course though this is not the best way for Leclerc to find confidence which would be useful to face a weekend that should be one of redemption. The Monegasque has in fact not obtained any podium placements since the car in the Monaco home GP and in the last four rounds he has barely collected 12 points overall.